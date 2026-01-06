New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Three members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in the Adarsh Nagar area during the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze was received at 2:39 AM from the residential quarters of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire had engulfed a floor on the fifth level of the building. Firefighters entering the premises found three bodies that were severely charred.

As per the officials, the deceased were identified as Ajay (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire may have been caused by domestic items in the room. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

Further details regarding the incident, including an official statement from the DMRC, are awaited. (ANI)

