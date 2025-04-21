New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a dumping yard near Mandi village in Delhi on Sunday evening. The fire, however, was brought under control by fire officials.

The incident occurred near Shanti Colony in the Mandi Pahari area.

Upon receiving the information, the fire department officials rushed to the scene with fire tenders and initiated firefighting operations.

Thanks to their quick response, the blaze was brought under control without delay.

No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.

Earlier on Sunday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom located on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders arrived at the spot and conducted their dousing operations.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident at this time.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

Earlier, a truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway near Naya Bhojpur village in Bihar's Buxar district, police said.

According to officials, the locals contacted the Patna control room and provided information about the fire. Fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the flames.

No deaths were reported in the incident, they said. (ANI)

