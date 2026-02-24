PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Bowlers, the affordable premium dog nutrition brand from Allana Pet Solutions (APS), has introduced Bowlers Champion, a new range with affordable pricing designed for healthy and active dogs, fronted by cricket star Shubman Gill.

Champion debuts as a dedicated sub-brand focused on supporting dogs during phases when they feel low on energy or require additional nutritional reinforcement. Developed as well-balanced, science-backed, vet-approved nutrition, the range is formulated to help maintain stamina, muscle strength, and overall vitality. With packaging inspired by the Indian cricket jersey, Champion visually reflects resilience, confidence, and competitive spirit while remaining financially accessible for pet parents seeking quality nutrition.

The launch is driven by a high-impact digital film featuring Shubman Gill, drawing a parallel between elite athletic preparation and canine readiness. Built on the codes of mainstream sports advertising, the campaign portrays structured training environments and disciplined performance, positioning nutrition as a key enabler of endurance and agility.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Allana Consumer Products Ltd., said, "At Allana Pet Solutions, our focus was to introduce a purpose-led range that addresses real lifestyle needs. Many pet parents notice shifts in their dogs' activity levels and look for dependable nutritional solutions. Champion was created to offer scientifically developed, vet-validated support while staying within affordable reach. It reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening everyday pet care across India."

Bowlers Champion is priced starting at ₹199 for 1 KG.

The range will be available across the length and breadth of the nation, through leading pet specialty retailers and GT channels.

About Allana Consumer Products Ltd. (ACPL)

Allana Consumer Products Ltd. (ACPL) is part of the 160-year-old Allana Group, one of India's largest and most respected global food companies. ACPL manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of high-quality food products across both B2B and B2C categories, spanning coffee, pet food, bakery essentials, animal nutrition, frozen fruits and vegetables, French fries, and premium ice creams.

Within this portfolio, Allana Pet Solutions (APS) develops and exports nutritious, science-backed pet food. Its brands Bowlers (for dogs) and Purrfeto (for cats) are crafted to deliver health, taste, and overall well-being, reflecting ACPL's commitment to global standards of excellence in pet care.

