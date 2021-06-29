New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Delhi's Kirti Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call about the fire was received around 3 am after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in the next four hours.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

