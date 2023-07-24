Noida, Jul 24 (PTI) A fire ripped through a garment factory in Noida on Monday evening, prompting relief operations at the site, officials said.

Around three dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot including those called in from Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut, they said.

"The fire broke out around 7 pm at the factory located in Sector 81. Prima facie, the fire appears to have started from a short circuit," a police spokesperson said.

"Apart from district Gautam Budh Nagar, efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with the help of a total of 30 fire tender vehicles from Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur districts," the official said.

Senior police officers are present at the spot as firefighting operations continued till this news report was filed.

There is no information about any person trapped inside the factory so far, the police said.

