New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area at around 11 pm on Saturday.

As per the Delhi Fire Department, the fire was contained within 20 to 25 minutes, and no casualty was reported in the incident.

"Three vehicles were dispatched to the spot and the fire was doused within 20 to 25 minutes. No casualty has been reported in the incident," they said. (ANI)

