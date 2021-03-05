Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at Bellandur Lake in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening.

Lake Marshals and Sarjapur fire personnel reached the spot to douse the blaze. Officials brought the fire under control with the help of three fire engines.

Chemical effluents and sewage are discharged into the lake which can catch fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

