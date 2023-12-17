Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) Fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Kolkata's Nonapukur area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Five fire engines were fighting the blaze that broke out in the building at 179 AJC Bose Road, located near the Nonapukur Tram Depot, they said.

A total of five people, including two women and two children, were rescued from the building, they said.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

