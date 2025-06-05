Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Chandni Chowk (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported at No. 419, Splendid Road, opposite Parade Ground Parking and near the Tara Hotel.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the scene to douse the flames. No injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage remain unclear.

Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze. More details are awaited. (ANI)

