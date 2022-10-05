New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market on Wednesday night.

After getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The shop is located in a narrow alley.

According to Fire Department, there are 30 fire tenders on the spot now to put the fire under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

