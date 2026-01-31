Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): A fire erupted in the cellar of the Telangana State Bus Bhavan located at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad on Saturday, official said.

Fire vehicles reached the spot and are presently controlling the fire.

According to a Fire official, "We have reached the spot and are controlling the fire. It's almost under control, and there have been no casualties reported so far."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

