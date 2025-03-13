Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI ) A fire broke out in an abandoned two-storey house in South Kolkata's Hazra area on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported on the second floor of the abandoned house near the Hazra crossing at 6.45 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze is now under control, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

No report of any injury in the fire, officials said.

Fire brigade personnel and local Bhawanipur police station personnel are at the spot.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Locals said the house had been abandoned for several years.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said an investigation will be conducted to determine whether the incident was accidental or a result of foul play.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)