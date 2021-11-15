New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as four were injured in a fire that broke out in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday from an LPG cylinder, informed Fire Department.

The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi.

Also Read | Railways Passenger Reservation System To Be Shut Down During Lean Business Hours of Night For Next 7 Days.

The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Garena Free Fire Emerged As Most Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide for October 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)