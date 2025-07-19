Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jul 19 (ANI): A fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Hyderabad's Himayat Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, resulting in damage to household items and furniture. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire department officials, the blaze originated in the drawing room of the building's ground floor.

Also Read | Minorities Enjoying Absolute Freedom in India Due to Hindu Majority, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The official said, "A fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-story building, specifically in the drawing room. Household items and furniture were damaged in the flames. We received a fire call around 2:47 pm, and two fire vehicles reached the spot, controlling the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported."

The prompt response by the fire service helped prevent the fire from spreading to the upper floors or causing harm to residents. Officials added that while no one was injured, furniture and other household possessions suffered damage.

Also Read | Congress Demands PM Narendra Modi's Statement in Parliament on Donald Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict; Country Must Know the Truth, Says Rahul Gandhi.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of ignition.

Meanwhile, five persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a residential building in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad.

"Fire broke out in a G+4 upper floor building at Flat No. 201, Aijaz Residency, Moghalpura. Fortunately, the prompt response of the fire Station Moghalpura Crew led by Leading Fireman SM Hasan, saved five people trapped on the upper floors," officials said.

As per officials, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the switchboard, bed and TV.

The rescued individuals' names include Syed Abdul Kareem Sajid (55, physically handicapped) and Atiya Begum (47), Farheen Begum (27), Syed Imam Jafar (19) and Mohammed Rizwan Uddin (38).

According to the fire officials, the fire control team arrived at the scene with a robot and two fire tenders, and no casualties were reported. The fire has been doused. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)