New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): A fire broke out in a jhuggi near Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in New Delhi on Friday evening.

According to the officials, the fire department received a call at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

A total of eight fire tenders rushed to the site and controlled the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

