Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in a market area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a fire service official said late Thursday night.

The fire broke out in Krishna Nagar near a mall.

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CFO Ankush Mittal told reporters that the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit.

"We received information about a fire breaking out at Krishna Nagar police station... There is information about a fire in 15-20 shops. We have managed to save more than 175 shops. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but at first glance, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit..."

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)