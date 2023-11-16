Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in an industrial estate in the Malad area of Mumbai on Thursday.

The fire engulfed 5 to 6 godowns of the industrial estate.

On receiving information, 6 fire vehicles rushed to the spot and took immediate measures to control the fire, according to officials.

According to the officials, no one has been injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known and an investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

