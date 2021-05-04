Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Minerva Industrial Estate area of Mumbai on late Monday night.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at 11:19 pm and no injuries have been reported so far.

More than eight fire brigade tenders rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

