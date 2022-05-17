A visual from a forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday late night.

After getting the information, fire tenders and forest officials reached the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

