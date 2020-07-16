New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A fire has broken out at the Shahbad dairy area of Delhi's Rohini on Thursday midnight.

Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. Firefighting operation is underway.

Also Read | 136 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)