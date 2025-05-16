New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the fire department will soon be equipped with advanced tools and technology.

She inspected indigenously developed firefighting vehicles and robots, and other state-of-the-art equipment at the Delhi Secretariat.

Gupta said the Delhi government is committed to equipping the Fire Department with world-class firefighting technology and resources to make it capable of tackling any emergency immediately.

"With these systems, not only will the lives of fire personnel be better protected, but rapid response will also be possible. These advanced machines will make the Delhi Fire Service more capable and safer," she said.

In congested and narrow lanes, where fire incidents are more frequent, robotic fire-fighting systems will be extremely effective and significantly reduce the risk to the lives of fire personnel, she said.

Gupta assured the Delhi Fire Service will be equipped with water bowsers, high-tech fire towers, Hazmat vans, drones, and aerial ladder platforms.

She highlighted that a separate budget of Rs 110 crore has been allocated this year for the procurement of modern firefighting equipment.

The fire-fighting infrastructure inherited from previous governments was in a severely dilapidated state, which led to numerous fire incidents in the city where fire personnel were unable to respond effectively, she said.

