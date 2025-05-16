Hyderabad, May 16: A man was brutally murdered in broad daylight by three individuals under Nampally Police Station in Hyderabad, Telangana. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and was caught on a CCTV camera. The footage of the murder has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when the man was riding his bike and the three accused, who were reportedly waiting for him, suddenly attacked him. They hit him on the head, causing him to fall off the bike. As he lay on the ground, they repeatedly stabbed him with knives before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Speaking about the incident, a police official said, "This incident happened yesterday afternoon. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter." In a separate incident from Telangana, a 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father and her body was thrown in a garbage dump under the Golconda police station limits in Hyderabad. Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife, he was taken into police custody. Retired BRO Employee Murdered, Body Chopped Into Pieces in UP’s Ballia; Police Arrest Wife & Her Lover.

Jagat, who is originally from Nepal and works as a security guard, reportedly stabbed the infant before abandoning the remains. According to the police, "Yesterday, in the early morning hours around 2 am, a man named Jagath, a Nepalese national who had been residing and working as a watchman in an apartment for one year, killed his 14-day-old baby girl." Tiger Attack in Sawaimadhopur: Forest Ranger on Duty Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Rajasthan.

"He took the body outside the apartment, stabbed her in the neck, and threw the deceased baby's body near a garbage dump in Tolichowki. His wife filed a complaint, and we have taken the accused into custody. The accused has not revealed the motives behind the crime. Further investigation is ongoing," said the Inspector of Golconda police station. Further details are awaited.

