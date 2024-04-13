Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) A fire broke out on two floors of an eight-storey building at Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Saturday afternoon and the firefighting operation is underway, an official said.

No one was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 3.15 pm on the third and fourth floor of the Balaram building located next to the family court, the fire brigade official said.

It is a ‘level one' (minor) fire, and four fire engines and water tankers have been pressed into service, he said.

