Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at the hostel of Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported, with four fire brigade vehicles to control and contain the fire, an official said.

There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries from the incident, an official said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade reported that the fire was contained to the electric wiring, installation, bed, wooden cupboard, books, documents, and clothes. (ANI)

