Bhubaneswar, April 6: As the mercury level is rising and temperature expected to sour in Odisha and other parts of the country, Director of Public Health Odisha, Dr Niranjan Mishra, said that guidelines have been issued to all districts on what has to be done to combat the summer. A fresh guideline by the Director of Public Health was issued after eight people were admitted to different hospitals in Odisha due to heat-related illnesses.

Dr Niranjan Mishra said, "The temperature is rising in Odisha. We have to remain prepared for all heat-related illnesses. This heat-related illness is the spectrum of diseases that can include heat exhaustion, heat cramps. We have issued guidelines to all districts on what has to be done and we have recently conducted a training of doctors covering all the districts." He further said that heat wave is expected to remain for 18 days in Odisha this year, compared to 14 days last year. Heatwave Warning For Odisha: Authorities in State Issue Guidelines in Several Districts To Tackle Heat Wave Illness

"Due to high temperatures, there can be loss of body fluid. There can be drop in blood pressure and this can reach to extreme fatigue, vomiting and patient can go to shock and become unconscious," he further added. Notably, on Saturday, IMD predicted 'no major change' in temperature in Odisha in the next 24 hours. The Met Department, however, predicted a dip in temperature on April 7 and 8 due to rainfall.

Odisha is on high alert as the state is bracing for an intense heatwave, bringing challenging conditions for residents. With the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels, authorities are urging citizens to take immediate precautions to safeguard against the adverse effects of the blistering heat. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Odisha, predicting temperatures to soar above 40-45 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist IMD Bhubaneswar said, "Several parts of Odisha recorded 40 degree Celsius and above on Friday. The highest temperature has been recorded at Boudh and Malkangiri. Seven stations have recorded 41 degrees Celsius and above. We are expecting a further 2-degree rise in the coming two days. We have issued a yellow warning for heat waves. Night temperature is also likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees celsius." 'No Major Change' in Odisha's Heat Wave Conditions for Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD

He further stated that hot and humid conditions are going to prevail over coastal Odisha. "People are advised not to go out between 11 am and 3 pm. As it is election season it should be monitored. People are advised to take plenty of liquid. Farmers are advised to drizzle water over their vegetables and food crops," he added.

