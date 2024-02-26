New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri, officials said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch 2,000 Railway Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 41,000 Crore Today.

"We got a call regarding a blaze in a factory in Mangolpuri at 9:01 pm on Sunday. A total of 16 fire tenders were pressed into service," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said, adding that the flames were doused after about two hours.

He said the fire broke out in an MCB-manufacturing factory with an area of approximately 150 square yards.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Tries To Break ATM With Fire Extinguisher in Lucknow, Arrested.

The fire engulfed the first, second and third floors of the four-storey building, Garg said, adding that the cooling operation is going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)