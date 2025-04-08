New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Delhi Fire Service received a call about a fire at a restaurant in Old Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday. As per the information, two fire tenders rushed to the accident spot.

"A call of fire was received from a restaurant at Old Rajinder Nagar. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service", Delhi Fire Service said in their statement.

Also Read | 'Aadhaar Verification Can Be Done by Scanning QR Code': Centre Launches New Aadhaar App, No Need To Carry Photocopies Anymore.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

On Sunday, a fire was reported in Delhi's Sanjay Lake Forest. The area is under the jurisdiction of the Pandav Nagar police station. In the visuals, the fire department officials can be seen present at the incident spot.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat's Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

No casualties were reported into the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)