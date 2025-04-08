Ahmedabad, April 8: A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after falling from the fifth floor of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad's Ellisbridge area. Police suspect the teenager took the extreme step due to mounting debts from online gaming. He had reportedly used INR 36,500 from his father's account before the incident. Despite being rushed to Civil Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

As per a report by Times of India, the incident occurred on the night of April 5 when the boy’s father noticed an unusual transaction of Rs 36,500 debited from his bank account. Concerned, the father tried calling his son, but the teenager briefly answered and then disconnected the call. Despite multiple attempts to reach him, the father couldn't get through, prompting further concern. Ahmedabad Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 8-Year-Old Girl Collapses in School Lobby and Dies, Cardiac Arrest Suspected (Disturbing Video).

Later that night, the boy’s brother received an anonymous call informing him of the fall. The teenager had reportedly jumped from the fifth floor of the Mehta Complex near VS Hospital in Ellisbridge. He was initially rushed to VS Hospital before being shifted to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead around 3:45 AM on Sunday, according to police sources. Ahmedabad Road Accident: Couple Dies, 2 Children Injured After Their Car Collides With Truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Police believe the teenager had been playing online games and had accumulated significant debts. His father suspected that the fear of facing reprimands over the financial loss might have led him to take such a drastic step. Ellisbridge police have registered a case of accidental death, and an investigation is underway, with the body sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

