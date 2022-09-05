Noida, Sep 5 (PTI) Fire safety inspections were carried out in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday in the wake of a blaze in a Lucknow hotel that claimed four lives, officials said.

During the inspection in more than 40 buildings, lapses over fire safety were found in eight including schools, hospitals and a hotel, they said.

"Inspections for fire safety were carried out on instruction of Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh in the wake of the incident in Lucknow," Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

"Seven teams of the fire safety department carried out inspections in 43 buildings today. Laspes related to fire safety were found in eight of them. They have been served notices and told to rectify shortcomings in three days," Singh said.

Among those served notices are Galgotia University, Fortune Hotel, Vinayak Hospital, Tiwari Eye Centre, St. Francis School, Vishwa Bharti Public school, Bihari Lal Inter College, Sabko Medicare, he said.

Senior local police officers accompanied the fire personnel during the inspections in their areas, he added.

Earlier on Monday, four people, including two women, were killed and at least 10 injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey hotel in Lucknow's commercial centre Hazratganj, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the incident.

