Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) A fire was reported at a private hospital in Grant Road area of South Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11.44 pm on Friday night on the ground floor of Reliance Hospital located at Khetwadi Back Road, the official said.

Also Read | BSF Exchage Sweets WIth Border Guards Bangladesh at India-Bangladesh Border in Fulbari on Eid al-Adha 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

"The blaze erupted from the kitchen on the ground floor, following which the fire brigade was alerted," he said.

At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed the spot and the flames was doused around 1 am, the official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 57,117 COVID-19 Cases And 764 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 16.95 Lakh Mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)