New Delhi, August 1: On Saturday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 57,117 new positive coronavirus cases and 764 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases stand at 16,95,988 including 3,31,146 active cases. The number of recovered or discharged and migrated individuals have improved to 10,94,374. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 36,511, according to the latest numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has tested 1,93,58,659 samples for the novel coronavirus till July 31, 2020. Out of which, 5,25,689 samples were tested on Wednesday. COVID-19: Recent Global Spikes Due to 'Young People Letting Down Guard', Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.
ANI Tweet:
Single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases & 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.
Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured/discharged & 36,511 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/GREXC59OCy
— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|329
|63
|214
|13
|5
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|75720
|6468
|63864
|3840
|1349
|68
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|670
|16
|918
|91
|3
|4
|Assam
|9814
|581
|30357
|1277
|98
|4
|5
|Bihar
|17579
|734
|33358
|2008
|296
|14
|6
|Chandigarh
|369
|14
|667
|20
|15
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2803
|14
|6230
|309
|53
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|412
|18
|686
|18
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10705
|38
|120930
|1206
|3963
|27
|10
|Goa
|1657
|4211
|206
|45
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|14090
|297
|44907
|833
|2441
|23
|12
|Haryana
|6317
|180
|28227
|887
|421
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1091
|14
|1459
|72
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7765
|103
|12217
|375
|377
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|6538
|650
|4314
|138
|106
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|72013
|2305
|49788
|3094
|2314
|84
|17
|Kerala
|10517
|443
|13023
|864
|73
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|302
|25
|1095
|1
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8668
|214
|22271
|614
|867
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|150966
|2512
|256158
|7543
|14994
|265
|21
|Manipur
|927
|98
|1689
|17
|5
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|603
|15
|215
|5
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|165
|9
|247
|13
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1053
|117
|635
|10
|5
|25
|Odisha
|11182
|719
|20518
|772
|177
|8
|26
|Puducherry
|1323
|31
|2100
|142
|49
|1
|27
|Punjab
|4999
|422
|10734
|225
|386
|16
|28
|Rajasthan
|11589
|492
|29035
|650
|674
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|407
|12
|231
|17
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|57968
|6
|183956
|5778
|3935
|97
|31
|Telangana
|16796
|1156
|45388
|816
|519
|14
|32
|Tripura
|1630
|93
|3327
|365
|21
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2935
|58
|4168
|172
|80
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|34968
|2319
|48863
|2060
|1630
|43
|35
|West Bengal
|20233
|333
|48374
|2118
|1581
|45
|Total#
|565103
|19785
|1094374
|36569
|36511
|764
Maharashtra still remains the worst-hit state, with 265 new deaths and 7543 cases on Wednesday, taking state's total confirmed cases to 4,22,118. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 2,45,859 and death toll at 3,935. Andhra Pradesh is the third worst-hit state (1,40,933), followed by Delhi (1,35,598), Karnataka (1,24,115) and Uttar Pradesh (85,461).
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).