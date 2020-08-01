New Delhi, August 1: On Saturday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 57,117 new positive coronavirus cases and 764 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases stand at 16,95,988 including 3,31,146 active cases. The number of recovered or discharged and migrated individuals have improved to 10,94,374. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 36,511, according to the latest numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has tested 1,93,58,659 samples for the novel coronavirus till July 31, 2020. Out of which, 5,25,689 samples were tested on Wednesday. COVID-19: Recent Global Spikes Due to 'Young People Letting Down Guard', Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

ANI Tweet:

Single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases & 764 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 16,95,988 including 5,65,103 active cases, 10,94,374 cured/discharged & 36,511 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/GREXC59OCy — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 329 63 214 13 5 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 75720 6468 63864 3840 1349 68 3 Arunachal Pradesh 670 16 918 91 3 4 Assam 9814 581 30357 1277 98 4 5 Bihar 17579 734 33358 2008 296 14 6 Chandigarh 369 14 667 20 15 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2803 14 6230 309 53 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 412 18 686 18 2 9 Delhi 10705 38 120930 1206 3963 27 10 Goa 1657 4211 206 45 3 11 Gujarat 14090 297 44907 833 2441 23 12 Haryana 6317 180 28227 887 421 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 1091 14 1459 72 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7765 103 12217 375 377 12 15 Jharkhand 6538 650 4314 138 106 3 16 Karnataka 72013 2305 49788 3094 2314 84 17 Kerala 10517 443 13023 864 73 3 18 Ladakh 302 25 1095 1 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 8668 214 22271 614 867 10 20 Maharashtra 150966 2512 256158 7543 14994 265 21 Manipur 927 98 1689 17 5 1 22 Meghalaya 603 15 215 5 5 23 Mizoram 165 9 247 13 0 24 Nagaland 1053 117 635 10 5 25 Odisha 11182 719 20518 772 177 8 26 Puducherry 1323 31 2100 142 49 1 27 Punjab 4999 422 10734 225 386 16 28 Rajasthan 11589 492 29035 650 674 11 29 Sikkim 407 12 231 17 1 30 Tamil Nadu 57968 6 183956 5778 3935 97 31 Telangana 16796 1156 45388 816 519 14 32 Tripura 1630 93 3327 365 21 33 Uttarakhand 2935 58 4168 172 80 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 34968 2319 48863 2060 1630 43 35 West Bengal 20233 333 48374 2118 1581 45 Total# 565103 19785 1094374 36569 36511 764

Maharashtra still remains the worst-hit state, with 265 new deaths and 7543 cases on Wednesday, taking state's total confirmed cases to 4,22,118. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 2,45,859 and death toll at 3,935. Andhra Pradesh is the third worst-hit state (1,40,933), followed by Delhi (1,35,598), Karnataka (1,24,115) and Uttar Pradesh (85,461).

