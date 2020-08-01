New Delhi, August 1: On Saturday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 57,117 new positive coronavirus cases and 764 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases stand at 16,95,988 including 3,31,146 active cases. The number of recovered or discharged and migrated individuals have improved to 10,94,374. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 36,511, according to the latest numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has tested 1,93,58,659 samples for the novel coronavirus till July 31, 2020. Out of which, 5,25,689 samples were tested on Wednesday. COVID-19: Recent Global Spikes Due to 'Young People Letting Down Guard', Says WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 329 63  214 13  5
2 Andhra Pradesh 75720 6468  63864 3840  1349 68 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 670 16  918 91  3
4 Assam 9814 581  30357 1277  98
5 Bihar 17579 734  33358 2008  296 14 
6 Chandigarh 369 14  667 20  15
7 Chhattisgarh 2803 14  6230 309  53
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 412 18  686 18  2
9 Delhi 10705 38  120930 1206  3963 27 
10 Goa 1657 4211 206  45
11 Gujarat 14090 297  44907 833  2441 23 
12 Haryana 6317 180  28227 887  421
13 Himachal Pradesh 1091 14  1459 72  14
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7765 103  12217 375  377 12 
15 Jharkhand 6538 650  4314 138  106
16 Karnataka 72013 2305  49788 3094  2314 84 
17 Kerala 10517 443  13023 864  73
18 Ladakh 302 25  1095 7
19 Madhya Pradesh 8668 214  22271 614  867 10 
20 Maharashtra 150966 2512  256158 7543  14994 265 
21 Manipur 927 98  1689 17  5
22 Meghalaya 603 15  215 5
23 Mizoram 165 247 13  0
24 Nagaland 1053 117  635 10  5
25 Odisha 11182 719  20518 772  177
26 Puducherry 1323 31  2100 142  49
27 Punjab 4999 422  10734 225  386 16 
28 Rajasthan 11589 492  29035 650  674 11 
29 Sikkim 407 12  231 17  1
30 Tamil Nadu 57968 183956 5778  3935 97 
31 Telangana 16796 1156  45388 816  519 14 
32 Tripura 1630 93  3327 365  21
33 Uttarakhand 2935 58  4168 172  80
34 Uttar Pradesh 34968 2319  48863 2060  1630 43 
35 West Bengal 20233 333  48374 2118  1581 45 
Total# 565103 19785  1094374 36569  36511 764 

Maharashtra still remains the worst-hit state, with 265 new deaths and 7543 cases on Wednesday, taking state's total confirmed cases to 4,22,118. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 2,45,859 and death toll at 3,935. Andhra Pradesh is the third worst-hit state (1,40,933), followed by Delhi (1,35,598), Karnataka (1,24,115) and Uttar Pradesh (85,461).

