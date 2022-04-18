Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): As a major fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Haryana's Sonipat on Sunday, the fire department has been facing trouble with water to douse the blaze.

On a special request of the Haryana government, the Delhi fire services sent its firefighters for the operation.

"We are having some trouble with water, will solve this problem. Fire fighting operation is underway," Delhi Fire Service official Om Prakash Kataria said.

Kataria further informed that since it was a Sunday, there was no one at the factory.

"Locals told us that due to Sunday no one was present at the factory," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

