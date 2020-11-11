Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Urging people not to burst firecrackers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said their sale and use has been prohibited to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Firecrackers have been banned not in view of religion or festivals but keeping in view the health of people, the CM said.

"I appeal to all of you, please don't burst firecrackers considering health of everyone. Celebrate Diwali by lighting lamps," Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot said in the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic, protecting lives of people is of paramount importance, for which the cooperation of all is required.

After winning the battle with coronavirus, we all will celebrate Diwali with fireworks next year, Gehlot said.

Earlier this month, the chief minister had issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects.

The Rajasthan Human Rights Commissions in October had directed the state government to protect the environment from pollution caused by firecrackers on Diwali and take necessary action.

