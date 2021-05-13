Ferozepur, May 13 (PTI) The Firozpur railway division on Thursday said it has decided to cancel 16 unreserved express trains in view of low occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancelled trains include Amritsar-Pathankot Express, Fazilka-Bathinda DEMU, Firozpur Cantt-Fazilka Express and Jalandhar City-Firozpur Cantt.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the trains had very low occupancy, said Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Aggarwal.

The Firozpur railway division caters to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Himachal Pradesh.

