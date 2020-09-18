Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the farm-related bills passed by the Lok Sabha aimed at bringing prosperity to farmers and their critics should first read them properly before jumping to criticism.

He said this responding to allegations of Discrepancies in the legislations.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

"The Bills have been brought after several years to bring prosperity in the life of a farmer. Everyone should read them and then criticise. Merely criticising is not good," he said.

Kataria said the way state Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra has criticised the three bills, he would request him to read the amendments and then criticise.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Running ‘Prime Minister’s Free Solar Panel Scheme’? PIB Fact Check Refutes Claims Going Viral on Social Media, Reveals Truth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)