Dehradun, Mar 26 (PTI) The newly-constituted Uttarakhand assembly will have its first session from March 29.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 3.

The session will start with the Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh's address on Tuesday and conclude with the passage of an appropriation bill on the demands for grants on Thursday, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal said.

BJP MLA from Kotdwar Ritu Khanduri, who was elected unopposed as the first woman speaker of the assembly earlier on Saturday, will preside over the proceedings of the House.

Also Read | Mumbai: Body of Unidentified Woman Found in Thane’s Rewale Lake.

The announcement about her election was made by pro-tem speaker Banshidhar Bhagat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)