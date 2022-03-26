Mumbai, March 26: In a shocking incident, an unidentified body of a woman was found in Thane on Saturday. Police officials said that the body of the woman, aged approximately 45 years, was found around 7.30 am in Thane's Rewale lake.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, "We received a complaint in our disaster management room about the dead body of an unidentified woman approximately aged 45 at Rewale lake in Thane." Gurugram: 25-Year-Old Woman Jumps to Death From Rajiv Chowk Flyover.

He further added, "When we reached the spot near Krishna Kunj house in front of Balkum fire station in Yashasvi Nagar near Old Agra Road, we discovered the body of a woman floating in the lake. Our team, with the help of Thane fire brigade personnel, pulled out the body from Rewale lake and it was handed over to Kapurbawdi police personnel."

A senior officer privy to the case said that the identification of the body is underway. Whether it is a case of suicide or not is yet to be ascertained. We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway," he added.

