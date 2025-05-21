New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In what is being hailed as a landmark achievement in India's decades-long battle against Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that security forces have successfully neutralised 27 Naxals, including the topmost CPI-Maoist leader, Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju.

Shah also said this is the first time in three decades of India's fight against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Minor Girl Lured Into School Principal's Office, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP; Accused Arrested After Video of Sex Assault Goes Viral.

Basavaraju, the General Secretary of the banned CPI-Maoist, was regarded as the ideological and operational backbone of the Naxal movement, his elimination marks the first time in three decades that a leader of such a high rank has been taken down by Indian forces.

Taking to his official account on social media platform 'X', Shah praised the relentless efforts of the country's security forces and intelligence agencies, calling the operation a "major breakthrough" in restoring peace in affected regions.

Also Read | Bokaro Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Jharkhand, All 4 Accused Taken Into Custody.

"A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement. This is the first time in three decades of Bharat's battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralized by our forces. I applaud our brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough," Shah posted on X.

"Also glad to share that after completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra," he added.

The Home Minister reiterated that the "Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026."

The operation is being seen as a significant step forward in the government's intensified crackdown on left-wing extremism, which has plagued several parts of the country for years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)