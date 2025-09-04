New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Congress leader and AICC Media & Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over its Ethanol-blended petrol policy, by saying that "a Government which won by Vote Milawat, is now running the country on Milawat!"

In a press statement, Pawan Khera said, "First Vote Chori, now Petrol Chori by Modi ji. The so-called FLAGBEARER of "Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga" - after implementing VOTE CHORI- the biggest fraud on the Indian people, implements PETROL CHORI. The latest being the E-20 Policy to Extort Money."

"On the E-20 Ethanol-blended petrol policy, Khera said, "There is now widespread outrage around the ethanol blending policy. Nitin Gadkari has been aggressively lobbying for ethanol production since he assumed office in 2014. In September 2018, Gadkari said that the government is setting up five ethanol production plants, where ethanol would be made from wood-based products and segregated municipal waste," Khera alleged.

Khera further said that Gadkari also mentioned that this policy would help make diesel available at Rs 50 per litre and a petrol alternative at Rs 55 per litre, but it turns out that this was a "JUMLA."

"Despite tall claims of achieving 20% ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule, the promises have fallen flat. Not a drop of ethanol has come from wood-based products or municipal waste as pledged, and petrol prices never touched the touted Rs 55 per litre. Instead, the common man is left paying more--vehicles guzzle more fuel, break down sooner, and each litre of ethanol guzzles a staggering 3,000 litres of water," Khera said in a press statement.

Khera further said that petrol prices have soared from Rs 71.41 in 2014 to Rs 94.77 in 2025, and diesel from Rs 55.49 to Rs 87.67, while sugar mills tied to ethanol production laugh all the way to the bank with record profits.

A few allegations were raised by Pawan Khera. Among them was an alleged onflict of Interest, in which Cian Agro Industries Infrastructure Ltd, owned by Nikhil Gadkari (son of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari), is a key ethanol supplier; another son, Sarang Gadkari, is director at Manas Agro Industries, also in ethanol.

Furthermore, Khera raised five questions for the Central government.

According to the press statement, the first question raised by Khera says, "PM Modi had boastfully declared in 2021, 'When we achieve 20% ethanol blending, imagine how much money farmers will make." Did PM Modi's 2021 promise of farmer prosperity through ethanol blending turn into a betrayal of the middle class with reduced mileage, higher costs, and no relief at the pump, and only benefitting BJP-RSS leaders and their companies?"

The second question asked by Khera read, "If ethanol blending was meant to bring petrol down to Rs 55, why are Indians still paying nearly double--and who's pocketing the difference?"

The third question read, "Is the E-20 ethanol push a public policy or an alleged windfall for Gadkari's sons and their companies?"

"PM Modi vows "zero tolerance for corruption," so will the Lokpal dare investigate the allegations on Gadkari & sons, before the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed?" the fourth question read.

The last question asked by Khera in a press statement read, "After amassing Rs 38.89 lakh crore from fuel cess since 2014, has BJP's ethanol blending policy become its newest blueprint for plunder at the expense of common Indians?" (ANI)

