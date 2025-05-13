Dhanbad (Jharkhand) May 13 (PTI) A clash broke out between the students of first and third-year in Jharkhand's BIT Sindri, following which the first-year students were asked to vacate their hostel on Tuesday, an official said.

The clash occurred on the institute campus on Monday night after a first-year student, with the help of some "outsiders", allegedly beat up a third-year student following a heated exchange of words.

The Director of BIT Sindri, Dr Pankaj Rai, said that separate probes would be conducted by the institute's management and police over the clash.

"Video footage and other evidence of the incident are being collected. Based on the report, action will be taken against those found guilty," he said. Rai said all first-year students were asked to vacate the hostel.

As the clash between students escalated, the authorities of the institute, led by the director, reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

