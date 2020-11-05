Balasore, Nov 5 (PTI) A group of fishermen in Odisha's Balasore district found an object looking like a fish made of fibre in their nets while fishing in the sea on Thursday, police said.

The fishermen of Kharasashapur village under Bahanaga block came across the object while fishing in the Bay of Bengal, the police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Couple Arrested for Allegedly Strangulating Newborn Girl to Death at Hospital in Morena.

According to a fisherman Ranjit Kumar Majhi of Kharasahapur, there were eight fishermen in a boat for fishing. "While pulling the net, a six to seven feet long fibre made object looking like a fish with fin was found and it was brought to the shore," he said.

Local villagers say that they sometimes come across defence instruments which fall in the sea during target practice from Integrated Test Rangi at Chandipur.

Also Read | BJP Mayor is Trying to Make MCD His Own Private Property, Says AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak.

The object was recovered a day after Pinaka rocket was successfully flight tested from ITR, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

However, there was no official word in this regard from the ITR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)