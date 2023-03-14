Bilaspur, Mar 14 (PTI) Police have arrested five people here and recovered huge quantities of narcotic substances from them, officials said on Tuesday.

A team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Kullu recovered 148 grams of chitta from a youth from Uttar Pradesh, they said

He was travelling in a Volvo bus from Delhi to Manali when the team intercepted the bus at Swarghat barrier and arrested him, they said.

In a separate case, the police recovered 165 grams of charas from three people near Chhadoland area.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them and the accused have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said a police team from Bilapsur arrested an alleged drug peddler near village Gasod in Jukhala and recovered 6.74 grams of chitta and Rs 16,700 in cash from his house.

