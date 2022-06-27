Port Blair, Jun 27 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,131, a health department official said.

Of the five new cases, three patients have travel history, while two infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Sensex Rises 700 Points, Nifty Tops 15,900; IT Stocks Lead Gainers.

The Union territory now has 37 active cases, while 9,965 people have recovered from the disease so far, including five in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Also Read | Karnataka: 14 Hospitalised Kids Develop Severe Symptoms After Taking Antibiotic Injections In Shivamogga.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.50 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)