Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly stealing mobile phones from commuters onboard crowded buses and recovered 74 stolen devices worth more than Rs 7 lakh from them, an official said on Monday.

The police had received complaints about mobile phones being stolen onboard a few buses, the official from Kandivali police said.

The police scanned CCTV footages from bus stops and other places, and identified the accused who were apprehended from the western suburb of Kandivali, he said.

Two of the accused stole mobile phones, while the other three bought the stolen devices, the official said, adding that more arrests are likely in the case.

The accused have been arrested under sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

