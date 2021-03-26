Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Five independent candidates filed nomination papers for the April 17 assembly bypolls in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma filed nominations in Sahara (Bhilwara), Mohan Lal, Giriraj Kumawat and Nerruram Kapri did it for Rajasamand seat and Trilokchand Meghwal for Sujangarh (Churu) seat.

The filing of nomination papers started on Tuesday with the issuance of notification and so far, a total of six candidates have filed nominations, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Thursday.

The last date of filing nomination is March 30, scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

Polling will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting will take place on May 2.

CEO Gupta said candidates who have criminal cases against them will have to get their information published in print media at least three times on different dates.

The information will also have to be compulsorily broadcasted in the electronic media in the constituency.

Sahara, Sujangarh (SC) and Rajsamand seats were represented by Kailsh Trivedi, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (both from Congress) and Kiran Maheshwari (BJP) respectively.

While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet, died of a brain stroke, Covid-19 claimed the lives of Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari.

Kailash Trivedi died in October and Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Kiran Maheshwari in November last year.

