Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) Five people, including two married couples, were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

According to Circle Officer Gajendrapal Singh, the first incident took place near the Kinauni Gate on the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road, where a collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed the lives of Kapil (30), his wife Mamtesh (28), and Ramesho Devi (26).

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Kapil was driving the bike with Mamtesh as the pillion rider, while Ramesho Devi was travelling in the car. Four others were injured in the accident, the officer said.

In the second incident, a speeding truck ran over Balendra (38) and his wife Kamesh (34) when the couple was on their way to offer prayers at a Shiva temple in Sikheda village along the Delhi-Pauri highway.

Also Read | Pakistan, India Should Sit Down at the Table Like Peaceful Neighbours and Settle Their Outstanding Issues: PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)