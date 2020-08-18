Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has approved the construction of buildings of more than 70-storeys for vertical development necessary to ensure optimum use of land, paving the way for five major cities in Gujarat to have skyscrapers.

The five major cities to have skyscrapers are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

Taking to Twitter, CMO Gujarat stated, "The skyline of five major Gujarat cities, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar will be transformed soon with the decision of CM Vijay Rupani to permit construction of 70-plus storey buildings for vertical development necessary to ensure optimum use of land in the cities." (ANI)

