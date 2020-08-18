Srinagar, August 18: Security forces on Tuesday gunned down third terrorist involved in yesterday's attack on a joint party of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Two soldiers were also martyred in the operation. They had sustained gunshot injuries in the exchange of fire on Monday and were shifted to a hospital. The operation is still underway, said the Indian Army.

Two terrorists, including a commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Monday. One of the slain terrorists was identified as Sajad Ahmad Mir alias Haider who was a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The two terrorists were killed in the gunfight that broke out after a joint party of police and the CRPF was attacked by terrorists at Kreeri in Baramulla, leaving two CRPF men and a police officer dead.

Immediately after the attack on a joint patrol party of the police and the CRPF, security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists who had escaped from the spot. Inspector-General (IG) Police Vijay Kumar had told reporters that three terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba were behind the attack and an operation was underway to nab them.

"It seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Three terrorists escaped after firing at the check-post. One policeman and two CRPF jawans lost their lives," Kumar had told PTI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).