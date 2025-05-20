Kolkata, May 20: A five member-delegation of Trinamool Congress will visit Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir from May 21 to May 23 to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks by Pakistan. TMC MP Derek O'Brien, MP Md. Nadimul Haque, West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, MP Sagarika Ghose and MP Mamata Bala Thakur are part of the delegation that will visit the areas in J-K.

TMC, announcing the visit on social media platform X, said that visit is to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks, and share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones. "Under the guidance of AITC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, a 5-member delegation will be proceeding to Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri. The delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Md. Nadimul Haque, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Sagarika Ghose and Mamata Thakur, will be in the region from May 21 to 23 to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks, and share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones," TMC wrote on X. Mamata Banerjee Led-TMC Withdrew Name From Operation Sindoor Delegation as West Bengal CM Not Consulted.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. TMC Holds Rally in Goa to Thank Armed Forces, Honours Veterans.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)