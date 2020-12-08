Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Dec 7 (PTI) Five members of a gang of poachers have been arrested from an area close to the Nanda Devi National Park, a world heritage site, in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Body parts of a musk deer, a ghurad hyde, skull and feet have been seized from their possession, Range Officer of Nanda Devi National Park Vijay Lal Arya told reporters here on Monday.

The gang appears to have been active in poaching in the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve, he said.

They were arrested during a raid on Sunday morning, Arya said.

They have been sent to jail, he said.

